County Committee Approves Sheriff Contract With Tyrone Twp.

March 19, 2019

A subcommittee of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners has approved a contract between the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Tyrone Township for law enforcement services.



The Public Safety & Infrastructure and Development Committee met Monday night and approved a resolution for a contract extension/renewal for law enforcement services from April 1st through the end of 2022.



Sheriff Mike Murphy says the township pays for an additional eight hours of service every day, seven days a week, which ensures a deputy will be in the municipality during those specific times – although he declined to state the exact times for obvious reasons. Murphy told WHMI he’s glad the board recognizes the value of the contract but more importantly is glad that Tyrone sees the value in having dedicated patrols for the township. Murphy says the Office also recently renewed with Putnam Township about six months ago. He says the contracts speak well for the Office and both townships are satisfied with services and feel like they’re getting what they’re paying for.



Putnam pays for the additional services through its general fund while Tyrone has a special assessment district for the township. The Tyrone contract will cost $103,378 for the remainder of 2019. In 2020, it will cost $145,620. In 2021, $150,730 and in 2022, $155,986. The resolution now heads to the county Finance Committee Wednesday and then the full Board of Commissioners for approval next week. (JM)