Sheriff's Office Reports "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Results

November 5, 2019

The latest enforcement campaign encouraging motorists to buckle up has concluded and a local agency is reporting statistics.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office recently took part in the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s October “Click It or Ticket” Enforcement period as the fall months are said to be a very deadly time of year. From October 17th through Halloween, the Sheriff’s Office received funding to support 64 hours of additional patrols that were conducted in Brighton Township because that’s where they’ve had the most un-belted fatal crashes. The fall campaign resulted in 85 traffic stops and 45 citations for no seatbelt use. In addition, nine speeding citations were issued, one felony arrest and two misdemeanor arrests from the additional enforcement period.



Officials say as a reminder, seatbelt use continues to be the most vital piece of equipment in saving the lives of those involved in traffic crashes. The Sheriff’s Office will also be participating in the December “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that aims to reduce drunk driving during the holiday season. (JM)