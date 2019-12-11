"America's Sheriff" Endorses Mike Detmer For Congress

December 11, 2019

The outspoken, conservative former Sheriff of Milwaukee County has thrown his support behind Howell real estate agent Mike Detmer in his run for Congress.



Sheriff David Clarke, who calls himself “America’s Sheriff,” this week endorsed Detmer in his campaign to represent Michigan’s 8th District. Clarke was appointed sheriff of Milwaukee County in 2002 and led the department before resigning in 2017 after a tenure plagued by controversy and numerous lawsuits alleging abuse in the Milwaukee County Jail. A vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, Clarke has formerly spent time as a contributor to Fox News and as part of the pro-Trump super PAC, America First Action. He was the keynote speaker at the Livingston County Republican’s Reagan Day Dinner in 2017.



Clarke said in a statement that he seldom endorses candidates, but he believes he has found one worthy of his support in Detmer. He said Detmer’s “private background is what’s needed to break up the status quo in Washington,” and that Detmer will stand with Michiganders and the President on illegal immigration and tax cuts. Clarke continued, saying Detmer will represent the district with honor and distinction, putting the interests of the constituents first. Detmer said it is an honor and privilege to have Clarke’s endorsement.



Detmer is one of four GOP candidates seeking the nomination to run against Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin next fall. Also running are East Lansing Attorney Kristina Lyke, former news anchor Paul Junge, and Michigan Board of Education member Nikki Snyder of Dexter. (MK/JK)