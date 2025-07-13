Sheriff: Body of 55-Year-Old Loon Lake Man Recovered

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The body of 55-year-old Loon Lake resident was recovered Saturday evening, hours after his pontoon drifted ashore with only his dog and cell phone on it.



The incident happened off Jennings Road in Fenton Township. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the recovery on Facebook at 7:40 pm Saturday.



"The deputies and the Fenton Township Fire Department were dispatched here about 13 minutes after noon for a missing lake resident, whose pontoon drifted to shore. His dog was there, but he was nowhere to be found," Swanson said.



"The dive team from the sheriff's office was also dispatched to try to do a rescue, but as the time went on, it became a recovery."



Fenton Township Fire Chief Ryan Volz said the caller reported there was a boat in Loon Lake with a dog and cell phone but no operator.



“The boat was running. It had the occupant’s dog and the cellphone. The people that called it knew that something was wrong. The boat was idle,” Volz told the Tri-County Times.



Multiple agencies from Genesee, Livingston, Oakland, Michigan State Police, DNR and others were involved with the recovery.



View Sheriff Swanson's video below.