Sheriff: Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

July 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says a team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission will arrive Wednesday “to examine all aspects of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.”



“Verification by an independent team that the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s 'best practice' standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve re-accreditation; a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence”, Sheriff Murphy said in a release Monday.



As part of the final On-Site Assessment, employees and members of the general public are invited to provide comments to the Assessment Team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call (517) 404-3889 on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, between the hours of 09:00 am - 11:00 am.



Email comments can be sent to Lt. Matt Young at myoung@livgov.com.



According to the release, telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards.



A copy of the standards is available for inspection at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. Please contact Lt. Matt Young at 517-540-7960 or myoung@livgov.com.



Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Livingston County Sheriff's Office’s ability to comply with the standards for re-accreditation is requested to email the Accreditation Program manager at msilverthorn@michiganpolicechiefs.org, or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.