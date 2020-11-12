Three Hospitalized In Four Car Crash In Tyrone Township

November 12, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A four vehicle crash in Tyrone Township resulted in three drivers being transported to hospitals with non-threatening conditions.



At 1:08pm Thursday, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to northbound US-23 at Center Road where the accident occurred.



According to a Sheriff’s Office report, a 20-year-old Flint resident was driving a 2018 Nissan north on US-23. She was unable to stop in time for traffic that was slowed down due to afternoon congestion. She rear-ended the vehicle in front of her, causing a chain reaction that involved 4 vehicles, in total. One driver sustained no injuries and was released at the scene. Two drivers were transported to Genesys Hospital in Flint and the fourth to St. Joseph Hospital in Ann Arbor- all with non-life threatening injuries.



All drivers except for the 20-year Flint resident were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, and the crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Livingston County Ambulance, Hartland Area Fire, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of Transportation.