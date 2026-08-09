Sheriff: 4-Year-Old Autistic Child Drowned in Genoa Twp.

August 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Sheriff's Office reports a 4-year-old non-verbal autistic child drowned Friday evening in the area of Grand Beach Lake of Genoa Township.



Preliminary investigation revealed the 4-year-old child left the residence through a broken screen door and was missing for an unknown amount of time.



According the LCSO, a perimeter was set up in the area and several additional resources were immediately activated to assist with the search including the Livingston County Dive Team, Brighton Area Fire Department, drones, canine, and a helicopter.



After an approximate 90-minute search on land and water utilizing boats, sonar, drones, canine, and a helicopter the child was found in approximately 4 feet of water.



The child was taken to Livingston County EMS on shore where she was transported to Trinity Health Medical Center of Brighton where she was pronounced deceased, according to LCSO.



Deputies were assisted by the Southeast Michigan Dive Group including divers from Livingston and Oakland County. Also assisting were the Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County Ambulance, Michigan State Police, and Lapeer County Search and Rescue



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.