Sheriff: 20-Year-Old From Howell Drowns While Canoeing Chemung Lake

April 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following is a press release from the Livingston Co. Sheriff's Office:



On Sunday April 7, 2024 at approximatley 00:30 hours Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address in the 900 block of Hughes Road in Genoa Township for a drowning on Lake Chemung.



The preliminary investigation has revealed a 20 year old Howell resident and a 27 year old Pinckney resident were on a canoe when it overturned in the water. The 27 year old Pinckney resident was able to swim to shore where he was treated by emergency personnel. The 20 year old Howell resident was later recovered using sonar technology and pronounced deceased at the scene.



Alcohol use remains under investigation



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Brighton Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Survival Flight, Hamburg Township Police Department and the Livingston County Dive Team.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.