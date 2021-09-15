County Replacing Sheriff Vehicles Totaled By Floods

September 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Four Sheriff’s Office vehicles are being replaced after being damaged in recent floods.



2021 has been a rough year for flooding for many in the area and the Sheriff’s Office is no exception. Four vehicles in the Field Services Division were damaged from flooding at the Law Center parking lot following heavy rains in mid-August.



A memo to the Board of Commissioners from County Transportation Director Gregg Kellogg states that a 2011 Ford Explorer, a 2018 Dodge Charger, a 2018 Dodge Caravan, and a 2021 Chrysler Voyager were all totaled. These were all non-pursuit vehicles. Kellogg writes that the County will be reimbursed the actual cash value (ACV) of the vehicles. Insurance proceeds will be added to Field Services Division funds held by the Livingston County Car Pool and used to offset future vehicle expenses.



The totaled vehicles will be replaced with comparable models leased from Enterprise Fleet Management. Enterprise will first attempt to locate current model year replacements from dealer inventory, and if unable to, will order 2022 models.



The Board of Commissioners approved the resolution as part of their consent agenda, Monday.