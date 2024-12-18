Fundraiser For Family Of Fowlerville Woman Fatally Struck By Vehicle

December 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe has been set up to help ease the financial strain on the family of a Fowlerville woman killed after being struck by a vehicle last weekend.



62-year-old Sheri Schoenfield died following the incident on Elm Road between Holt and Van Orden in Leroy Township at around 11:40am last Saturday.



The GoFundMe states Schoenfield was tragically struck by a vehicle just a few miles from her home in Fowlerville, and "the sudden and devastating loss has left her family and friends heartbroken".



It states “Sheri was a beloved vibrant and loving soul who touched the lives of many. She was a cherished mother, wife, cousin, grandma, and friend. Her absence leaves a void that can never be filled. We've started this GoFundMe to help alleviate some of the financial strain her family is facing as they grieve and adjust to life without Sheri. Your generosity will help cover memorial expenses and provide support during this incredibly difficult transition. Thank you for your compassion”.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Schoenfield was traveling northbound on Elm with an adult passenger, when she stopped abruptly for a deer crossing the road that caused cargo in her van to shift. She exited her vehicle and attempted to re-secure the cargo. Another vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old Webberville woman accompanied by a minor child, was northbound on Elm Road approaching the stopped van. During the time the northbound vehicle maneuvered around the van, a collision occurred with the female pedestrian.



CPR and other life-saving measures were initiated on scene but the Office said unfortunately, Schoenfield’s injuries were too severe and she was pronounced deceased in the ambulance. The other female motorist and child were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A link to the GoFundMe page is provided.



Photo: GoFundMe