New Luggage Tracking System & Fees Postponed By Shepler's Ferry

March 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A controversial luggage tracking system has been put on hold by Shepler’s Ferry service.



It was supposed to take effect in April, at the start of spring ferry service season for Mackinac Island. The new luggage system would have utilized high-tech smart tags that track checked bags and parcels that are loaded and unloaded onto ferries bound for the island or the mainland.



Mlive.com reports that concerns about the new system and a new $4 per-bag fee became a point of controversy over the winter for Mackinac Island residents, island city officials and travelers. The island’s City Council approves ticket prices for the two island ferry companies ahead of each season. It determined the proposed fee from Shepler’s was not only “unprecedented but unjustified” and presented heavy financial burdens.



The following was posted on social media by Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry:



“Shepler's Ferry has decided to postpone the launch of our luggage tracking system, originally scheduled for April 2024. We are also postponing our new luggage fee schedule. So, it’s “business as usual” in 2024. Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We remain committed to the highest level of service and look forward to seeing you on the docks soon!”



