Second Suspect Charged In Embezzlement Scheme

January 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A second suspect has now been charged with embezzling from a vulnerable adult alongside a local veteran service dog leader.



67-year-old Shelley Letzer of West Bloomfield was arraigned before Magistrate Marie Soma in the 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on four felony charges for allegedly financially exploiting a vulnerable adult. The charges were announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.



Letzer’s co-defendant, 52-year-old Kirk Lanam of Hartland Township, was arraigned on charges stemming from the same alleged scheme last week. He also allegedly inflated military service record while operating Veteran Service Dogs Organization in Oceola Township.



The Attorney General’s Office says Lanam and Letzer fraudulently obtained from the 87-year-old victim legal power of attorney in March of 2024 - knowing the man to be a vulnerable or incapacitated adult with a court-appointed guardian - and that Lanam embezzled significant funds from the victim. It is further alleged that Letzer embezzled thousands of dollars from the victim by, among other means, writing checks to herself from his funds.



Nessel said “Abusing the authority granted by a power of attorney to exploit vulnerable adults is an egregious violation of trust. My Department will continue to investigate and prosecute those who would embezzle funds from people entrusted with their care.”



Letzer is charged with three counts of Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or More but Less Than $20,000, a 5-year felony, and one count of Fraudulently Obtaining a Signature, a 10-year felony. He will next appear in the 52-3 District Court on February 10th.