Shell Casing Prompts Early Release from Lakeland High School

June 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Huron Valley Schools sent he following email to parents:



Dear Bogie Lake Campus Families,



During locker clean out at Lakeland High this morning a custodian found an empty shell casing in one of the garbage cans located in a hallway. Out of an abundance of caution we went into a shelter in place in order to allow Rosie, our district’s munition detection dog, to conduct a sweep of the immediate area where the casing was found. There was no threat detected.



While we do not believe there is a threat to the students or staff at Lakeland High School, we feel it is prudent to conduct a full sweep of the building, therefore, we are sending students home for the day. Transportation is being set up at White Lake Middle School for the high schoolers to go and be transported home. Therefore, White Lake Middle School and Lakewood Elementary School will remain in a shelter-in-place to allow staff to seamlessly release students from Lakeland and International Academy-West.

We will communicate if there are any further updates.



Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.