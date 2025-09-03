Sheetz Clears Another Hurdle in Hartland Twp

September 3, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sheetz clears another procedural hurdle to set up shop on the former Walgreen's site at M-59 and old U.S. 23 in Hartland Township.



Trustees on Tuesday amended the final Planned Development Site Plan to allow Sheetz to construct a fuel station and convenience store.



Increased traffic continues to be a concern for both officials and nearby residents.



"MDOT and the county road commission have looked at this, indicating the access points, the locations that connect, are approved," said Planning Director Troy Langer.



"The applicant's (Sheetz) traffic engineer has proposed some changes and some improvements to the intersection, M-59 and Old 23, to modify the signalization of that intersection. To my knowledge, MDOT has not approved that yet."



The issue of crime also came up, with Sheetz open 24 hours, right off the freeway. But others noted both the Speedway/7-Eleven across M-59 and nearby Mugg & Bopps are both 24-hour.



"Before the state was shut down. Before COVID. Meijer was open. Kroger was open. We had a lot of stuff open, so I feel it's getting back to normal of having stores open," said Trustee Summer McMullen.



"I've worked third shift. Having these places open is a benefit. And being bright, provides safety."



A majority of Hartland's board welcomed the addition of a Sheetz, citing their own personal experience at locations outside of Michigan.