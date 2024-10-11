Ditch Work On Sharp & Bird Roads Monday

October 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ditching operations are planned on roads in Argentine and Mundy Townships on Monday.



The Genesee County Road Commission will be doing ditching on Sharp Road between Hill Road and Edgemere Way on Monday from 7am to 11am.



The crew will then move to Bird Road between Silver Lake Road and Rolston Road from noon to 3:30pm Monday.



The Road Commission advises there will be flaggers controlling traffic, and drivers may experience short delays.