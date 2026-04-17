Seymour Road Reconstruction Project Begins Monday

April 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road reconstruction project starts next week in the Argentine Township area.



The Genesee County Road Commission will begin a reconstruction project on Seymour Road from Whitney Road to Ray Road on Monday, April 20th.



Seymour Road will be closed to all thru-traffic during the project.



The posted detour will take drivers from Lahring Road to Linden Road to Baldwin Road and vice versa. Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.



Weather permitting, Seymour Road is expected to re-open to traffic at the beginning of June.



The Road Commission advises the project will require another two-to-three-day closure to apply a high friction surface treatment. That will tentatively take place at the end of June.