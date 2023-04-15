Health Officials Encourage Testing For Sexually Transmitted Infections

April 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sexually Transmitted Infections are on the rise in Michigan and both state and local health officials are working to increase awareness about the importance of testing and treatment.



As part of Sexually Transmitted Infections Awareness Week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging those who are sexually active to incorporate discussions about sexual health and regular STI testing into their regular health care routine.



Chlamydia and gonorrhea remain the most common STIs in Michigan, while syphilis has been increasing at an alarming rate across demographic groups throughout the state. Syphilis has increased 25% since 2020 and rates have doubled since 2013. Most of the increase has been seen in heterosexuals.



The state said some contributing factors to the increases include limited access to screening and treatment complicated by COVID-19, stigma that limits open conversation about sexual health, substance use including opioids, and changing patterns in how and where people meet sexual partners. Additionally, MDHHS reports that as the numbers have increased, the funding and staff available to follow-up on cases and assure timely treatment has remained stagnant.



Both state and local health officials stressed the importance of routine testing to help slow the spread of STIs. Early treatment is said to also be critical to avoid serious complications.



Personal and Preventive Health Services Director and MSN-RN Rebecca Leach with the Livingston County Health Department tells WHMI they are seeing a similar pattern in Livingston County.



In 2022, there were 230 cases of chlamydia and 42 cases of gonorrhea. Since 2013, she noted there’s been an approximate 16% increase in local gonorrhea cases.



Leach said they haven’t seen too many local cases of syphilis but it is certainly on the rise throughout the state. She said it’s important to note that it used to be associated primarily in the men who have sex with men or MSM population but they’re now seeing more cases in the heterosexual population. Leach said that translates to an increased risk of congenital syphilis and they’re worried about babies being born exposed to it.



Leach said overall locally there has been a bit of a down trend but numbers statewide - especially in Southeast Michigan - are on the rise.



Chlamydia is also the most common STI locally and a lot of times someone can have an infection but might not know it. Leach stressed the importance of routine testing for those who are sexually active because there are STIs that can be A-symptomatic, meaning not have any symptoms. She says they really encourage routine testing so STIs can be identified and treated, and partners can be treated to prevent re-infection.



In Livingston County, testing and treatment options are somewhat limited.



Planned Parenthood’s Brighton Health Center closed in April of 2016 after the building on Grand River it had been leasing sold. It operated for roughly 15 years in the local community. The clinic was well utilized and served over 2,000 patients annually that were then forced to travel to health centers outside of Livingston County for care and services. The closest are located in Ann Arbor, Flint and Lansing.



The Livingston County Health Department does not do routine testing but can provide referrals and connect people with resources for testing and treatment. Leach recommends that those who are sexually active get routine STI testing through their primary care providers or urgent care.



A press release from MDHHS with more information is attached.