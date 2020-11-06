Sexual Assault Charges Added Against Whitmore Lake Man

November 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Charges have been added against a Whitmore Lake man accused of sexually assaulting a minor over the course of half a dozen years. Forty-three year-old Robert Pike was bound over this week in 53rd District Court by Judge Shauna Murphy. Pike was accused in February of alleged crimes against a young girl that took place over a 6-year span.



He was originally charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. During this week’s preliminary exam hearing, prosecutors added 3 new charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct. At a June hearing, a Michigan State Trooper claimed that Pike assaulted the girl over a hundred times. Pike denies doing so.



He remains lodged in Livingston County Jail on a $200,000 cash/surety bond. With all trials in Livingston County currently suspended due to the pandemic, future dates have yet to be set.