Sexton Road Closure Monday In Marion Township

May 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some berm work will result in a road closure Monday in Marion Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises Sexton Road will be closed between County Farm Road and Peavy Road for roadside berm work.



The project starts Monday and is expected to be completed Tuesday.



Sexton Road will be closed to thru-traffic, with local traffic permitted.



Signage is up notifying motorists of the upcoming work.