Sewer Project To Close N. Michigan Avenue

March 12, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Drivers in Howell will be impacted by a road closure next week.



This coming Monday, March 15th, beginning at 8am, North Michigan Avenue will be closed between Higgins Street and Lake Street. The closure is required in order for a contractor to replace a deteriorated residential sanitary sewer lead. During the road closure, detour signs will be in place.



Northbound traffic will be detoured down Higgins Street to State Street to Lake Street and back to North Michigan Avenue.



Southbound traffic, however, will have a bit of a longer haul. It will be detoured down Madison Street to Roosevelt to North Street to North National Street to Grand River Avenue and then back to Michigan Avenue.



City officials estimate the closure will be in effect until the mid-to-late afternoon on Monday.