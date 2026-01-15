Sanitary Sewer Main Break In Tyrone Township

January 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Repairs are taking place following a sanitary sewer main break in Tyrone Township.



The Livingston County Drain Commission reports the break occurred around 12:15pm Thursday within the Livingston Regional Sewer System. It was in a farm field north of Center Road, just west of Old US-23.



A map is provided.



The Office says crews responded at 1:30pm and isolated the leak. Repairs were underway.



The overflow is still under investigation.



The Office said the estimated volume released was 850 gallons into the farm field. The overflow did not impact the public or waters of the state.