Severe Weather Network Seeking Homeless Shelter Volunteers

December 11, 2019

A local nonprofit that provides shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness is in need of volunteers.



The Severe Weather Network (SWN) Livingston County is a charitable organization that offers a warm and safe shelter for adult men and women experiencing homelessness. The shelter operates from the lower level of the Chilson Hills Church on Brighton Road in Howell and has opened its doors for the 2019/2020 winter season to welcome guests through April 18th, 2020. In addition to its nurturing environment, the SWN provides complimentary transportation, a hot dinner, a continental breakfast, and access to on site showering facilities and off site laundry facilities to all of its guests.



Diane Duncan, Chairperson of the SWN’s Executive Board, says the Severe Weather Center operates through the support of community volunteers under the direction of Pam Mitchell, the SWN’s Program Coordinator. Duncan says a crew of 8-10 volunteers is required nightly to ensure the shelter operates successfully. Volunteer opportunities include preparing and serving meals, registering guests, laundering of bedding and chaperoning during the overnight hours.



Duncan says in addition to individual volunteers, the SWN welcomes and encourages corporate volunteerism as an excellent team building experience, adding that community support is critical to the efforts of the SWN in providing a safe refuge for homeless adult men and women. For more information on the Severe Weather Network or to register as a Severe Weather Center volunteer, visit the link below. (DK)