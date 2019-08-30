Severe Weather Network Hosting Comedy Night Fundraiser

August 30, 2019

An upcoming comedy fundraiser will help homeless individuals have a warm place to stay during the cold, winter months.



The Severe Weather Network is non-profit organization, that for the for the past few years, has given refuge to homeless men and women in Livingston County from December 1st through April 15th. On Friday, September 20th they will be holding their first ever fundraiser at Captain Joe’s in Whitmore Lake. This Comedy Night Fundraiser will feather comedian Bil Benden, who’s performed at Captain Joe’s for other fundraisers in the past. Doors open for this family-friendly event at 5pm with dinner and drinks available. The show will begin at 8. Severe Weather Network Chairperson Diane Duncan said that while in previous years they sheltered individuals at multiple sites during the season, this year they have excited to announce they have a signed a lease with a church that will keep them in one location. The fundraiser will help offset this lease cost, as well as transportation fees, which the Network spent $9,000 on last year. Duncan said for many this is the only place they have to turn to during the winter. Ultimately they hope to have a full-time shelter, but currently don’t have the funding or facility that can house individuals for that amount of time.



Duncan says that a full, year-round facility is a long term goal. The Severe Weather Network is also recruiting volunteers for the upcoming season. Duncan said they are encouraging businesses and churches to volunteer time, as it often proves to be a great opportunity to build fellowship while working for a positive cause.



Tickets to the fundraiser are $25 and can be purchased at www.livingstonswn.org. For information on volunteer opportunities, email livingstonswn@gmail.com. (MK)