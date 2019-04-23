Severe Weather Network To Host Volunteer Appreciation Dessert

Volunteers and the success of a local non-profit that helps the homeless during cold winter months will be recognized during an event this week.



The Severe Weather Network Livingston County is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit and a collaborative effort of The Salvation Army, the Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency (OLHSA), local churches and community members. The Network provides emergency, overnight refuge during the winter months for adult individuals affected by homelessness and works to connect individuals with community action agencies committed to providing the services and support necessary for the transition into affordable housing.



Officials say on any given day in Livingston County, 100 members of the community endure the challenges of being homeless. Livingston County does not have a permanent homeless shelter. Prior to the opening of the Severe Weather Network in 2015, the only means of emergency shelter available to homeless adult men and women was through a very limited supply of one week motel vouchers funded through local non-profit agencies. From December 1st through April 14th, the Severe Weather Network’s team of over 400 volunteers served 45 guests - providing 1,417 nights of shelter and saving local agencies $56,680 in motel costs. The Severe Weather Network Board of Directors will host an appreciation dessert to celebrate the many successes of this year’s program and to honor the volunteers who dedicated their time to ensure men and women of Livingston County facing homelessness had a warm, safe and welcoming refuge to reside during the harsh winter months. The event will take place Thursday from 7 to 8:30pm at the Chilson Hills Church located on Brighton Road in Howell.



The Severe Weather Network operates solely on monetary donations and by the help of compassionate community volunteers. Donations may be made online at www.livingstonswn.org or mailed directly to the Severe Weather Network Livingston County, 214 E. Brooks Street, Suite 1, and Howell MI 48843. Donations are tax deductible. We are currently recruiting volunteers for the 2019/2020 season. Interested volunteers should contact Severe Weather Network Livingston County Board Chairperson Diane Duncan at livingstonswn@gmail.com or by calling 810-534-7625. (JM)