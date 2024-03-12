Severe Weather Awareness Week & Tornado Drill Approaching

March 12, 2024

Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off next week, which includes an annual statewide tornado drill.



Severe Weather Awareness Week runs March 17th through the 23rd.

The annual Statewide Tornado Drill will be conducted on Wednesday, March 20th at 1pm.



Community participation in the drill is voluntary. During the drill, both the Livingston County Public Alerting System and the Livingston County tornado sirens will be tested.



Livingston County Emergency Management says it hopes that the tornado drill opens a broader conversation about emergency preparedness at home, at work, at school, or while out doing day to day business.



Residents and business owners are encouraged to make a plan if they don’t have one already.



Emergency Management says its mission is to have people think about these things before they need to act so they can make a plan to keep themselves and others safe during severe weather or a tornado.



Those with questions about weather safety, the scheduled Statewide Tornado Drill, or Severe Weather Awareness Week can contact Livingston County Emergency Management at thcremonte@livgov.com.