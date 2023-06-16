Severe Storms Bring Damaging Winds & Huge Hail

June 16, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Severe storms rolled through Livingston County yesterday evening - dropping golf-ball sized hail on homes and vehicles and destroying tender crops at local farms.



A line of strong storms moved through that brought strong winds and huge hail. Severe weather sirens sounded and there were also reports of trees down, blocking roads. Some areas were the target of torrential downpours while others reported very little rain and activity.



Residents in Iosco Township, the Fowlerville area, Pinckney, and Howell reported getting hit pretty hard with huge hail and very strong winds – with damage reported to homes, vehicles, gardens, and plants.



In Pinckney, one resident measured 2-inch hail.



The crops at Bentley Lake Farms in Howell were completely wiped out. The following message was posted on the farm’s Facebook page:



“I want to thank every single one of you who have supported our farm. All of your kind words and support in our farm whether you tell us on here or in person or to any of our wonderful people who work with us on the farm- I just want you to know it means the world to us and now more than ever we will need your support. Our farm along with a few other surrounding Farms unfortunately suffered a natural disaster this evening that maybe a lot of you have not even heard about because it was just a small pocket that our farm unfortunately was the center of. Our entire Fields have been completely wiped out, and we will have to start rebuilding tomorrow. We are not giving up and our season will continue but it's going to look a little bit different this year but we are going to persevere and continue on with 2023 the best we can. Farming is a Gamble and we understand that but we never could have expected this to happen. This has never happened in our farming career and have only heard of things like this. We ask that you please support us and our other local farmers who are also impacted by this unfortunate turn of events. We had hoped for rain because we desperately needed it, and was doing a happy dance when it started to pour.. but then the hail came and it was an immediate feeling of happiness to devastation. So with all of that being said- out U-Pick is officially over for the season and I want to thank everyone who has come out and supported us and had a wonderful time. We look forward to opening it to back up for the 2024 season and continuing to grow and improve. I am happy to answer any questions you may have for our farm. And I thank you in advance for your continued support and prayers. I want to emphasize our farmer friends who are also impacted by this will also need all of the support. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts”.