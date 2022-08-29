Thousands Without Power After Storms

August 29, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Emergency crews are extremely busy after this evening’s severe storms that rolled through – bringing high winds and heavy downpours.



There are numerous reports of downed power lines and trees across Livingston County. Parts of Chilson Road and others were not passable and multiple structure fires have been reported due to downed wires.



DTE Energy’s outage map showed thousands of scattered power outages with large concentrations in the Fowlerville, Iosco, Howell, Hamburg, Marion, Oceola, Brighton and Lyon Township areas.



Officials remind to stay at least 20-feet away from any downed power lines and call 911.



A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 10pm for southeastern Michigan.