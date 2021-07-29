Severe Blood Shortage Prompts Donation Incentives

July 29, 2021

By Jon King





With the need for blood donations remaining at an urgent level, the American Red Cross is offering several incentives to get people to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life.



A release from the organization indicates that it has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year, with a need to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand. Donors of all blood types are needed; especially type O, which currently stands at just a one-day supply.



To thank donors and help ensure a strong blood supply in August, anyone who donates blood between August 1st and the 15th will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set for September 2nd through the 5th in Tennessee. In addition, everyone who donates throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.



Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.



In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.







Upcoming Livingston County blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-15





Howell

8/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower Street

8/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Tanger Outlet Center, 1475 N. Burkhart Rd.



Brighton

8/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Preview Properties, 130 W. Grand River Avenue

8/5/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., American Spirit Centre, 10590 E. Grand River



Howell

8/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. John Catholic Church, 2099 North Hacker Road

8/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Chilson Hills Church, 4440 Brighton Road



Pinckney

8/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hamburg Twp Fire Department, 3666 East M-36



Brighton

8/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 300 E. Grand River



Howell

8/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grumlaw Church, 8457 E. Highland Rd