Several Oakland County Schools Closing Due To Online Threats

December 2, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





In the wake of Tuesday’s fatal shooting spree at Oxford High School that left four students dead, several area districts have canceled classes today and tomorrow following reports of threatening social media messages.



A notice from South Lyon Community Schools says they will be closed today “due to a series of online threats against schools across Oakland County.” Also known to have canceled classes are Clarkston Community Schools and Holly Area Schools, which say they will be closed both today and Friday, as will the West Bloomfield School District.



Also closed today are Lake Orion Community Schools, Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, Bloomfield Hills Schools, as well as the Troy School District and Rochester Community Schools.



While none of the threats are deemed to be credible, officials opted to cancel classes anyway considering the current climate in the wake of Tuesday’s shootings.