Several Oakland Co. Roads Closed Due to Downed Powerlines

August 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Road Commission for Oakland County reports several roads are closed due to downed powerlines or trees tangled in powerlines. Once DTE addresses the powerlines, the RCOC will remove the trees.



• Welch Road, Oakley Park Road to Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township

• Wixom Road, just west of North Wixom Road/Wixom Road/Glengary intersection in Commerce Township

• Milford Road (south) at Rowe Road in Milford Township

• West Buno Road just west of Maple Beach Drive in Milford Township

• Hickory Ridge Road at Wardlow Road in Highland Township

• Eagle Road south of Ranch Road in Rose Township

• Scott Road east of Hall Road in Springfield Township

• Tipscio Trail west of Hickory Ridge Road in Rose Township



To report issues:



Call us at 877-858-4804 (7:30 am-4:15 pm)



Email us at dcsmail@rcoc.org



Online at the link below.