Several Local Teams Competing in FIRST Robotics Competition

April 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This is the weekend several local teams are competing in what's known as the FIRST Robotics Competition being held down in Texas' Bayou City.



From Fowlerville's Team 7056 to the Charyl Stockwell Academy Gems, to Brighton' TechnoDogs, and others, Livingston County is well represented at the world championships down in Houston.



The students are tasked with designing and building a new robot from scratch, tailored to meet specific competition requirements.



The robots then go head-to-head in a series of rounds, performing tasks that challenge their design, speed, efficiency and the strategic thinking of their creators.



Photo courtesy of Fowlerville Community Schools Facebook.



You can watch live feeds at the link below.