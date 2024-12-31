Set Realistic Goals for New Year's Resolutions

December 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's time for those New Year's resolutions. Losing weight, stop smoking or drinking are among the most popular each year. However, experts warn many resolutions are unattainable because they are simply too vague.



Dr. Leah Croll, attending neurologist at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, suggests focusing on just one or two goals that are really important to you, and getting very specific about it.



"There's absolutely no such thing as somebody who sets out to achieve every goal they've ever had and has carried out every step without any flaws. That just doesn't happen. It's not reality," she says.



"Most goals are going to take multiple steps to achieve, so really mapping out for yourself what is each step that I need to take over the course of the year to get where I want to get in the end."



Dr. Croll says sharing your goal with the people in your life can help keep you accountable, even getting together with friends to make a vision board.



"The process of going through and making a vision board is so helpful when it comes to really focusing on what your goals are," she says. "What do I want that end goal to really look like for me? What do I want my life to look like one year from now?"