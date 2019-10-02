Services Set Saturday For Decorated Marine Corps Veteran

A decorated Korean War veteran from Howell will be laid to rest this weekend.



Norman Charles Savard passed away on Saturday, September 28th at age 87. Savard was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps who received the Purple Heart for wounds suffered during a mortar explosion while fighting in Korea in 1951. Savard was honored earlier this year when his hands were cast in a traveling Korean War Memorial that came to Howell in July. His daughter, Debbie McCormick, tells WHMI that his service story is in the Library of Congress and his helmet from the war, which has a hole in it, was accepted by the Marine Corps Museum.



Many knew Savard from his regular appearances at the Howell Farmer’s Market, where he sold Uncle Norm’s Kickass Mustard. A member of the Marine Corp League of Livingston County Honor Guard, Savard will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield on Saturday following a 10am funeral mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brighton. Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 8pm at MacDonald’s Funeral Home in Howell. (JK)