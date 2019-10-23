Services Set For Ken Hinton

October 23, 2019

Livingston County Administrator Ken Hinton, who unexpectedly passed away over the weekend, will be laid to rest this week.



Hinton died from a sudden heart attack Saturday at his home in Howell. He was 62. Hinton has been the Livingston County Administrator since June 2015. According to an obituary on the website for Kalkaska Funeral Home, a funeral service will be held for Hinton at 11am this Friday, October 25th at the Kalkaska Church of Christ. Memorial contributions are suggested in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.



A lifelong resident of Michigan, Hinton was raised in Macomb County, and was a graduate of Oakland University. Following a business career that included stints at the Hearst Corporation and General Growth Properties, he went into public service first as an elected member of the Kingsley Area School’s Board of Education where he served as its Treasurer, and then as the Administrator for Wexford County where he served for five years before coming to Livingston County. Hinton leaves behind his wife, Dawn, and four children.



Deputy County Administrator, Cindy Catanach, will assume the role of acting County Administrator, a move expected to be approved this morning by the Board of Commissioners. (JK)