Services Set For Beloved Former South Lyon Mayor

September 12, 2019

Former South Lyon Mayor Tedd Wallace will be laid to rest following services this weekend.



Wallace passed away Tuesday at age of 68. He served as mayor of South Lyon from 1985 to 1989, and then again from 2009-2015. He also taught in the local schools for 20 years.



Visitation for Wallace will be held Friday, September 13th from 2-9pm at Phillips Funeral Home on W. Lake Street in South Lyon. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday the 14th at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church on S. Lafayette in South Lyon. Wallace will then be laid to rest in South Lyon Cemetery.



While beloved in the South Lyon community, Wallace gained international renown after an incident in March of 2015, when he almost drowned while vacationing in the Virgin Islands. A Danish tourist died attempting to rescue him, while a second man was able to pull Wallace from the water. Wallace later wrote a book titled “My Boogie Board Ride to Denmark” detailing his near-death experience.



Wallace is survived by his wife, Ellen; four children and four grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking for donations to the American Heart Association.