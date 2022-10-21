Local Dealership Raising Funds For Local Family

A local dealership is coming to the aid of a family who’s experienced a devastating loss.



Mike Belcher died of a massive heart attack and was the main caregiver to their son Cameron who has a rare debilitating chromosomal disorder, which has left him with daily seizures.



Serra Honda in Brighton is helping the family overcome one hurdle by raising funds to get a new handicapped-accessible vehicle for the family.



More information is available in the attached letter about "Caring For Cameron". The link to donate is provided.