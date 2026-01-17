Serra Brighton Seeks Nominations for New Hometown Hero of The Year Award

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Serra Brighton is looking to honor a hometown hero. The auto group is ringing in 2026 by launching a new annual recognition of an “individual whose service, compassion, and commitment have made a real impact in Brighton and the surrounding communities.”



According to the nomination form for its 2026 Serra Brighton Hometown Hero of the Year Award:



“A Hometown Hero may be a volunteer, educator, doctor, nurse, healthcare professional, first responder, currently serving military member or veteran, nonprofit leader, small business owner, coach, mentor, or neighbor who consistently shows up for others. This award is about real people and real stories that often go unrecognized.”



Anyone and submit a nomination, and share the story of someone who “truly makes our community stronger.”



Nominations are open through January 30, with the honoree announced in early February.



The nomination form is linked below.