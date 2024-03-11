Serious Injury Crash in Oceola Twp

March 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Press release from Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



On Monday March 11, 2024, at approximately 07:05 A.M. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles with injuries on Latson Rd, south of Highland Rd, in Oceola Township.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado being operated by a 79-year-old male from Howell, was exiting the USA 2 GO and turning south on to Latson Rd. The operator of the vehicle failed to yield to through traffic and entered Latson Rd. This is when the Chevrolet Colorado was hit by a 2022 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling being operated by a 16-year-old female from Howell, traveling north on Latson Rd.



The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado sustained life threating injuries and was transported to U of M Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livington County EMS. The driver of the Dodge Ram was uninjured and refused EMS on scene. The passenger of the Dodge Ram was a 14-year-old male from Howell, he sustained no injuries and was seat belted at the time of the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet Colorado was not belted.



Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash. The road remained closed for approximately two hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted by personnel from Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.