Serious Injuries Sustained In Multi-Vehicle Oceola Twp. Car Crash

July 25, 2019

A car crash involving four vehicles in Oceola Township this morning has left one person in critical condition and another with life-threatening injuries. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 12:30am to the intersection of Highland Road and Latson Road for a four car serious injury crash.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 34-year-old Oxford resident was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Latson Road when the driver failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a tractor trailer traveling eastbound on Highland Road operated by a 52-year-old Fowlerville resident. The Chevrolet Silverado was forced into a 2014 Ford Escape operated by a 30-year-old Howell resident which was forced into a 2017 Ford Focus being operated by a 22-year-old Howell resident. The Ford Escape and Ford Focus were both stopped in the left hand turn lane on Highland Road.



The driver of the Silverado and his passenger were transported to the University of Michigan Hospital by Livingston County Ambulance. The driver is listed in serious condition while the passenger was listed in critical condition with life threatening injuries. No other serious injuries were reported. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash; however the Silverado passenger was not wearing her seatbelt.



The intersection remained closed for approximately six hours while emergency crews cleaned up the scene. Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team.