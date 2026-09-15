September Is Suicide Prevention Month

September 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





September marks Suicide Prevention Month.



The Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body is joining with organizations nationwide in recognizing September as National Suicide Prevention Month.



The month serves as a vital time to raise awareness about suicide prevention, share resources within the community, and have honest conversations about mental health.



Suicide is a crisis affecting people of all ages, communities, and backgrounds.



According to the Centers of Disease Control, 48,824 individuals died by suicide in the United States in 2024, additionally, an estimated 2.2 million attempted suicide.



In Michigan, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death. Livingston County Families, friends, and communities have been impacted by suicide as well.



The local Workgroup says “As a community, we need to continue to pull together and support everyone in our community. We need to recognize that everyone can make a difference in the lives of others. Just a smile, a kind gesture truly does make a difference. Be kind to yourself too!”





Warning Signs of Suicide:



● Talking about feeling hopeless, trapped, or being a burden to others



● Withdrawing from family, friends, and social activities



● Displaying severe mood swings or reckless behavior



● Giving away personal belongings or talking about wanting to die





How to Reach Out for Help:



If you know of someone who is struggling with mental health or having thoughts of suicide, support is available 24/7. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. This lifeline is free, confidential, and connects individuals to a trained counselor. In an immediate emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.





Resources for Survivors of Suicide Loss:



During a month of awareness and remembrance, additional grief support may be needed. Local grief support groups are available.



● LCCMHA Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group: Free and open to all. Meetings occur on the first Tuesday of the month beginning at 7:00pm at the Livingston County Community Mental Health (2280 E. Grand River Ave in Howell)



● LCCHMA International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day: An event where individuals impacted by suicide loss can come together for the purpose of connection, remembrance, hope and support. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at Livingston County Community Mental Health (622 E. Grand River Ave in Howell) at 9am. More details will be coming.





About Livingston County Mental Health Awareness Workgroup:



The workgroup comprises of community members, organizations, non-profits, local government, and schools who work together to ensure all county residents are represented and gaps are addressed through cultivating a community of mental wellness and resilience in Livingston County to promote mental health awareness and implement effective suicide prevention.