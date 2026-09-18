Local Events Mark September As Recovery Month Awareness

September 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Various events are scheduled in recognition of Recovery Month this September – including the 3rd Annual Recovery hoedown later today.



The Livingston County Substance Use Disorder - Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body earlier released its calendar of events and activities aimed to promote recovery from substances.



Each September, the workgroup works collaboratively to host events to foster connection, educate, and encourage conversations that recovery from substances is possible and that help and support is available. There are a variety of events for different age groups and interests.



SUD Workgroup Chair Lou Ann Lathrop said “We are excited to share these events with the broader community to share that recovery happens every day in our community and that there are resources available. You don’t need to be alone in the disease or dealing with it, we recover together. Come and enjoy some or all of our events this month!”



All events during Recovery Month are free and open to the public, and no registration required.



Recovery Month activities include:



● 3rd Annual Recovery Hoedown at Livingston County Area Alano Club



● Family Roles Skit at Celebrate Recovery at the Naz in Brighton



● Save A Life Day at Recovery Advocates in Livingston to receive free naloxone kits



● Craft Event at Livingston County Community Mental Health



● Bingo Night at Celebrate Recovery at the Naz in Brighton



● Recovery Night Film Festival hosted by Recovery Advocates in Livingston at the Historic Howell Theater



Additional event details and the event calendar can be found by visiting the SUD Workgroup website. That link is provided.



A full schedule is also attached.





About the Substance Use Disorder - Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Workgroup:



The workgroup is comprised of community members, organizations, non-profits, local government, and prevention specialists who work together to provide a continuum of care that is accessible, data driven and evidence based while working to reduce stigma and develop a professional community.