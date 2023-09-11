September 11 Proclaimed as 'Patriot Day' in Michigan

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The State of Michigan recognizes September 11, 2023, as Patriot Day to remember and honor the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including our first responders who showed bravery in responding to the attacks and aiding the victims.



“On Patriot Day, we remember and honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid, and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” said Governor Whitmer.



In accordance with a presidential proclamation, Governor Whitmer has directed U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state of Michigan to remain lowered at half-staff on Monday, September 11, 2023.



“We will never forget the heroes lost, the bravery of our service members and first responders and the families that were impacted by this tragic attack,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “I invite all Michiganders to honor and pay tribute to these patriots by observing a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Patriot Day.”



Patriot Day occurs on September 11 of each year in memory of the individuals killed in the September 11 attacks.



In remembrance, people are encouraged to pause and observe a moment of silence to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. local time.