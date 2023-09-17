Sept. 17-23 Proclaimed Constitution Week: Livingston Co. Board of Commissioners

September 16, 2025

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners have declared Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week.



“The aims of the proclamation are to encourage residents to learn more about the historical events that led to the Constitution’s framing and the importance of the document, to celebrate our freedoms and our God-given inalienable rights and to emphasize the ability of each citizen to protect those freedoms and rights,” a release about the announcement said.



Sept. 17 is recognized nationally as Constitution Day, in commemoration of the signing of the document in 1787. Sept. 17 through 23 was first declared Constitution Week after the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress in 1955, with then President Dwight Eisenhower signing it into law in 1956.



This year marks the 238th anniversary of the framing of the Constitution, which was ratified in 1788 and in operation since 1789. According to senate.gov, it is the world’s longest surviving written charter of government. It has been amended 27 times, with the most recent being in 1992. The first 10 amendments make up the Bill of Rights.



A number of the country’s founding fathers contributed to the Constitution, including James Madison, known as the “Father of the Constitution.” Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay wrote the “Federalist Papers,” a group of essays that played a major part in the ratification of the Constitution.



“The United States Constitution, America’s most important document, stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain our liberties free from government overreach,” the release said. “Join Livingston County from Sept. 17 through 23, 2025 in celebrating the Constitution’s memorable anniversary and reaffirming the ideals the framers had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us.”



The National Archives, linked below, has a full transcript of the Constitution available for free.



(photo credit: Livingston County Board of Commissioners via Facebook)