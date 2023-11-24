Sentencing Hearing Scheduled in Wixom Murder Case

November 24, 2023

April O'Neil



A man accused of murdering a young child from Wixom faces life in prison.



The sentencing hearing for 32-year-old Deangelo Hawkins will take place next month. Hawkins faces charges of felony murder and child abuse in connection with the death of 4-year-old Jaice DuPont, who died on March 10th, 2022.



Jaice was being cared for by Hawkins when the child suffered severe head injuries at their home in The Village apartment complex, located near downtown Wixom.



Hawkins called 911 and told police the child fell and became injured while brushing his teeth.



The Oakland Press reports that Jaice was taken to Ascension Hospital in Novi, then transferred to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he died five days later, having never regained consciousness.



Wixom Police said Hawkins likely lied to 911 dispatchers when he described the fall as a "simple accident." During testimony, Officer Craig Scherbarth told the court that he arrived to the apartment to find the child naked, unresponsive and “trying to breathe, but couldn’t.”



Hawkins is scheduled to appear in Oakland County Circuit Court on December 18th before Judge David Cohen.