Sentencing Delayed for Howell Mother Charged in Accidental Shooting of Toddler

April 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sentencing for a Howell mother charged in last year's accidental shooting death of her toddler is pushed off to December.



Tonya Lacey pleaded no contest in March to a felony count of 2nd degree child abuse for allowing her 2-year-old to access an unsecured firearm last June.



It happened at the family's home in the Rolling Oaks subdivision. Lacey was scheduled to be sentenced last week, but it is now delayed until December 19.



Lacey's husband is an officer with Dearborn Police, but was not home at the time of the shooting. The gun in question was not registered or connected to him.



Lacey remains free on bond.