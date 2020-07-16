Seniors Warned Of Potential COVID-Related Scam

July 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local nonprofit is warning local senior about a COVID-19 related scam.



Livingston County Catholic Charities’ Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation program issued a release concerning a June 25th notice by the Federal Trade Commission concerning “numerous reports” of scammers pretending to be contact tracers. Contact tracers are people hired by health departments across the state to trace people that may have been in contact with an individual that tested positive for COVID-19.



Reportedly, scammers are pretending to be tracers to get personal information such as social security numbers and bank account numbers. The FTC warns that while actual contact tracers may ask for your name, address, health information, and places you have visited recently, only scammers will ask for financial information, social security numbers, and immigration status or for payment.



If anyone has heard from a contact tracer and is concerned about whether they are legitimate or not, Livingston County Catholic Charities advises that you contact the county’s health department for verification. That number is 517-546-9850.



If you are contacted by a scammer, contact your state’s health department to report the scam and then contact the FTC at FTC.gov/complaint or you can call the FTC at (202) 326-2222.