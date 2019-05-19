Fund A Life is Designated Charity During BHS Senior Survivor Week

May 19, 2019

This week is Senior Survivor Week at Brighton High School. The charity fundraising campaign for the week this year is “Fund A Life”, a cause founded by BHS soccer coach Mark Howell. Brooke Warren, the Brighton High School senior class president and the school’s representative on the Brighton Board of Education, tells WHMI that eight survivor teams will be going out this week to ask the public and local businesses for donations for the Fund A Life program. The program focuses on families undergoing major life-changing circumstances.



Fund A Life raises funds through various community events and campaigns, many championed by volunteers. According to the Livingston Post, FAL awarded Bonnie Erwin, a retired Brighton High School employee and community supporter, a $5,000 grant to help with the overwhelming struggles of health issues and medical bills. The Post says the organization has granted over $60,000 for critical health diagnoses, dangerous living conditions, loss of bread-winning loved ones, and events that have left financial strain on families.



Howell himself is a Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer survivor, who was once given only weeks to live, but was provided important life-saving medical treatment through an outpouring of community support. The impact of all that support led Howell to organize Fund A Life. FAL is a partner of the 2019 Brighton High School Senior Survivor campaign, and will be hosting the 3rd Annual Fund a Life 5k and Yoga Event on July 13 at Brighton High School. Last year over 300 participants raised over $24,000. Those interested in upcoming events and ways to support can find more information at www.fundalife.org. (TT)