Senior Survivor 2025 Ramping Up

April 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



High school seniors across the WHMI listening are once again raising funds for charity through Senior Survivor - a take on the popular television show.



"For one week, starting April 27, all 14 of us will be locked in the school," Howell's Mason Burley told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"Each day we have play an amount of money, and whoever plays the least amount of money will be eliminated. The goal is to stay until the end of the week, until Friday, to be the ultimate survivor."



Contestants will participate in challenges similar to the TV show.



This is the 18th year for Senior Survivor, nationwide.



"Over the past 17 years, Senior Survivor has raised about $1.4 million for charities around our country," Burley added.



Howell High School is raising money for The Ivy Table, a local non-profit that combats both hunger and food waste.



Seniors at Brighton High School are playing for LACASA, which supports victims of interpersonal violence. The Carl Nagy Foundation, to combat teen suicide. And We Walk the Line, which helps acquire and train certified service dogs for veterans and first responders to combat PTSD.



Details on Burley's "Team Mason Impossible" and other local survivors are linked below.