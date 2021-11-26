Senior Planning Seminar December 7th

November 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event aims to empower and educate local senior citizens about various community resources.



A Senior Planning Seminar will take place on December 7th from 5 to 7pm at the new Oceola Community Center at 1661 Latson Road operated by the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority.



The target audience is seniors and their caregivers and/or children who help care for them. There will be a short presentation and then time for questions and answers afterward.



Various speakers include a senior realtor, elder law attorney, homecare and hospice, funeral educator and facility educator. Among topics to be covered include money management, estate planning, downsizing and senior living options. Attendees will also be able to speak one-on-one with the various professionals to get questions answered.



Strategic Account Manager Yaja Reffitt with St. Joseph Mercy Home Care Hospice tells WHMI the goal is to educate seniors on what services are available to them in the community, bust myths, and empower them to know what’s available to them.



The Senior Planning Seminar is a free event with light appetizers provided. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by December 3rd. An event flyer is attached.