Senior Living Facilities Allegedly Charging Residents $900 COVID Fees

August 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Michigan Attorney Generals’ Office is cracking down on senior living facilities allegedly charging residents $900 COVID-19 fees – including one locally.



Nearly 40 senior living facility residents, or their families, filed complaints after residents were each charged $900 COVID-19 fees potentially in violation of Michigan’s consumer protection laws. That led Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office to send cease and desist letters to 11 senior facilities located throughout Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, along with their parent and management companies.



The letters were sent Tuesday to Brighton-based parent company CSIG Holding Co. LLC, its facility management company, Senior Village Management LLC, and the facilities, which are located in Brighton, Petoskey, Plymouth, Oxford, Midland, Grand Ledge, White Lake, Rockford, Chesterfield and Saline. A letter was also sent to Senior Living Portage LLC, which had a different registered agent but is part of the CSIG Holding family.



Senior Village Management runs Independence Village of Brighton. Director of Marketing Irina Olgart told WHMI they received the letter from the Attorney General and they are not charging the COVID fees stated.



The operators have 10 days from receipt of the cease and desist letter to respond or face a formal investigation and potential legal action from the Attorney General’s office. The operators may also sign an agreement requiring they cancel and refund the $900 fees to residents and make assurances that they will not violate the Michigan Consumer Protection Act (MCPA) again, among other terms.



More information can be found in the attached press release. Facebook photo.